Secretary Rubio's Call With Estonian Foreign Minister Tsahkna

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Estonian Foreign Margus Tsahkna today. Secretary Rubio and Foreign Minister Tsahkna reaffirmed the strength of the U.S.-Estonia relationship and our enduring commitment to work together to address top global challenges. The Secretary and the Foreign Minister discussed further avenues to deepen our strong defense, economic, and people-to-people ties.

