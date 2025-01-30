World still mourns tragic death of 'Black Mamba’

(MENAFN) The fifth anniversary of the devastating helicopter crash that resulted in the death of Kobe Bryant, Loa Angeles Lakers legend, together with Gianna, his 13-year-old daughter, and other seven people, was on Sunday.



The sports community is still grieving for the catastrophic morning of Jan. 26, 2020. At the age of 41, Bryant and his daughter Gianna were two of deaths caused by the crash, keeping a lasting effect on lovers as well as athletic enthusiasts across the world.



five championships, 18 All-Star selections, the 2008 NBA regular-season MVP award, back-to-back Finals MVP honors in 2009 and 2010, and two Olympic gold medals with Team USA in 2008 and 2012 are what Bryant achieved across two decades of his Iconic career with LA Lakers. His unique effect on sport in addition to his steadfast "Mamba Mentality" have universally motivated several players and fans.



Honors were widely given After his death throughout the globe. The heritage of the legend, the memory of his daughter, as well as the number “8” and “24” got celebrated on wall-paintings in basketball courts and streets across America and universe.

