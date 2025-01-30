عربي


Maintaining Russian army bases in Syria needs more discussion

1/30/2025 12:57:22 AM

(MENAFN) Last Tuesday, Russia announced that the matter of maintaining Russian army bases in Syria needs more discussion after Moscow’s delegation negotiations with Ahmed al Sharaa, the new President of Syria, in the capital Damascus.

Mikhail Bogdanov, the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, declared to reporters, “so far, nothing has changed. This issue requires additional negotiations. We agreed to continue more in-depth consultations on each area of our cooperation.”

Stating that the negotiation between two sides was “constructive” and took more than three hours. Additionally, Bogdanov mentioned that Russia confirms its “unwavering support for the unity, territorial integrity and sovereignty of Syria.”

He stated that Russia emphasize the necessity to settle conflicts in Syria by an “inclusive political dialogue.”

Bogdanov also said that Russia is happily open to host Asaad Al-Shaibani, the Syrian Foreign Minister, in Moscow. 

