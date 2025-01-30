Zelensky claims that Putin is lengthening war

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Ukrainian leader, claimed that Vladimir Putin, the Russian leader, is intentionally "prolonging the war" due to his skipping talks and keeping the situation instable on the regional territory.



Zelensky posted on X platform, “Today, once again confirmed that he is afraid of negotiations, afraid of strong leaders, and does everything possible to prolong the war.” He also added, “Every move he makes and all his cynical tricks are aimed at making the war endless.”



Whereas there is currently a chance to reach ultimate peace, Zelenskyy believed that Putin aims to either keep major assaults or obtain a short-term pause for upcoming attacks.



He pressures global leaders to avoid repeating old mistakes, cautioning that Putin is a grave danger on international peace.



Nevertheless, the Ukrainian President stated that Putin is unable to handle the pressure of robust leadership.





