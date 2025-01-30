Nine Years, Nine Films And Nine Characters For Me To Cherish For A Lifetime: Arthana Binu

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Jan 30 (IANS) Recalling that in nine years she had done nine characters which she will cherish for a lifetime, Arthana Binu, who has earmarked a space for herself in the Malayalam, Telugu and Tamil industries, has now said that she looks forward to breathing life into many more characters till the very end of her life.

Taking to Instagram to pen a memorable post on the occasion of her Telugu film Seethamma Andalu Rammaya Sitralu completing nine years, Arthana Binu wrote,“Nine years, nine films and nine characters for me to cherish for a lifetime. Looking forward to breathe life into many more characters till the end of my life.”

The actress further went on to say,“I am glad that I didn't disappoint the little girl in me, who used to act in front of the mirror and dreamt of becoming an actress. But still I know I am nowhere near to the heights she dreamt to achieve. The very same realisation is what that pushes me harder to achieve all what I desire.“

Several fans soon expressed love and support for the actress and wished her dreams came true.

Seethamma Andalu Ramayya Sitralu marked Arthana Binu's debut in Telugu cinema as an actress. The film, a romantic comedy, was a huge commercial success. Directed by Srinivas Gavireddy and produced by S Shailendra Babu for the banner Sree Shailendra Productions, the film featured Raj Tarun and Arthana Binu in the lead.

Music for this romantic comedy was by Gopi Sunder. The film had cinematography by Vishwa Devabattula and editing by Karthika Srinivas.

Interestingly, Arthana Binu also had her debut in Malayalam in the same year with the Malayalam film Mudhugauv.