(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Vyacheslav Volodin, State Duma Speaker, cautioned that any effort or even debates indicating on Vladimir Putin, Russia President, will result in a “direct path to nuclear war” in addition to international safety warns.



Quoting allegations from American reporter Tucker Carlson that the Biden leadership had orchestrated the murder of Putin, Volodin claimed that Washington lacks clarity regarding its position and held its silence.



“A day has passed. Everyone is quiet. Neither Biden nor Blinken has denied what was said,” he stated on Telegram.



He considered the organized plan a “crime” as well as a “grave danger to global security,” urging for a worldwide investigation.



“This should serve as grounds for an inquiry by all international institutions,” he stated.



Additionally, Volodin associated the US reporter allegation to different events. “There was an attempt to attack Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, which was prevented. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico was targeted,” based on what he said.



