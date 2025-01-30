Trump warns China, India, Brazil

(MENAFN) On Monday, US leader Donald repeated his warning over China, India, and Brazil regarding high tariffs referring to them as nations “that really mean harm” to America.



“We’re going to put tariffs on outside countries and outside people that really mean harm to us,” US president stated at the House Republicans conference dinner in Miami, Florida, promising for “fair system, where money will come into our conference, and America will be very rich again, and it will happen quickly.”



“Under the America first economic model, tariffs on other countries go up, taxes on workers and businesses will come down, the job creation will be enormous,” he declared, mentioning people who refuse to pay tariffs have to establish their own manufactures on the American land.



Trump emphasized returning the production of semiconductor, chip, and pharmaceutical to the States noting that these industries moved their work to Taiwan.

