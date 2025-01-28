Lansing, MI Real Estate Auction To Settle Estate

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Aerial View of Property

3 bay barn

2 bedroom home in Holt School District offered through an auction with a starting bid of $85,000.

- JIll Mazzola

LANSING, MI, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Property located at 2206 Washington Road in the Holt school district, will be settled through an online auction conducted by Mazzola and Company Real Estate, Greater Lansing's premier real estate auctioneer. The property, a large 3 bay barn with finished office space and 2 bedrooms and 1 bath, is a fixer upper with a starting bid of $85,000.

The online auction will accept bids starting at 5pm on January 31, 2025 ending Monday, February 3, 2025 at 12 noon. Interested buyers can participate from the comfort of their own homes. This unique opportunity to purchase a property in the highly sought-after Holt school district is expected to attract a lot of attention from both local and out-of-state buyers. With the convenience of online bidding, interested parties can easily participate in the auction and have a chance to own this property. The property will be open for inspection on Sunday, February 2 from 1-3pm.

Mazzola and Company Real Estate has a proven track record of conducting successful real estate auctions in the Greater Lansing area. Their expertise in the local market and their commitment to providing a fair and transparent auction process make them the ideal choice for handling the sale. The property, with its spacious barn and potential for renovation, is a great investment opportunity for those looking to own a piece of Lansing's real estate market.

Don't miss out on this chance to own a property in the Holt school district through an online real estate auction. Interested buyers can visit for more information and to register for the auction. With a starting bid of $85,000, this property is sure to attract a lot of attention and the auction is expected to be a success. Don't wait, mark your calendars and be a part of this exciting event.

Jill Mazzola

Mazzola and Company Real Estate

+1 517-246-3101

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Video walkthrough tour

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.