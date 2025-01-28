Williams AV Unveils New Infiniumtm System Delivering Real-Time Audio Over Bluetooth® Auracasttm

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Brad Kautzer, President and CEO of Williams AVEDEN PRAIRIE, MN, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Williams AV , the global leader of assistive communication for nearly 50 years, announces the launch of Infinium TM, its latest innovation delivering real-time broadcast audio over BluetoothAuracastTM for public and commercial spaces. Building on a legacy of pioneering industry-first audio solutions, InfiniumTM delivers seamless, high-quality, low-latency audio to an unlimited number of compatible devices, including hearing aids, cochlear implants, headphones, and dedicated receivers.Attendees at ISE 2025 in Barcelona can experience InfiniumTM at the Williams AV stand (3P640). The InfiniumTM system was designed for versatility and ease of use with an architecture preferred by system integrators. The transmitter combines functionality and aesthetics, offering a plug-and-play setup for effortless installation and a low-profile design that blends into any environment. A separate controller with integrated Danteensures seamless integration into modern AV systems while providing flexible programming and monitoring options. For venues looking to offer guests a listening device, the system includes an ergonomically designed receiver for optimal comfort and usability.The Future of Broadcast Audio“InfiniumTM represents a major leap forward in assistive listening,” said Brad Kautzer, President and CEO of Williams AV.“By leveraging AuracastTM technology, we are making professional-grade audio more accessible and easier to deploy than ever before. InfiniumTM empowers venues to seamlessly provide intelligible audio to all guests, regardless of their hearing needs, ensuring an inclusive experience across diverse environments.”InfiniumTM, which will ship in the Summer of 2025, highlights Williams AV's commitment to advancing assistive communication technology and is an ideal solution for transportation hubs, education facilities, theaters, and fitness centers.Features of InfiniumTM System. Multi-Device Compatibility for Increased Accessibility – Compatible with AuracastTM-enabled hearing aids, cochlear implants, headsets, and InfiniumTM handheld receivers for seamless audio access.. Flexible Monitoring & Network Management – Program and monitor in real-time directly at the controller or remotely via online access.. Plug & Play Simplicity, Effortless Setup – Single CAT cable installation delivers power and audio to the transmitter.. Low-Profile Transmitter – Preserves room aesthetics without disruption.. Integrated DanteConnectivity – Ensures seamless AV network integration.With the launch of InfiniumTM, Williams AV continues to provide solutions that allow venues of all sizes to deliver clear audio to every guest. To learn more, visit Williams AV at ISE 2025 (Stand 3P640) or explore InfiniumTM at WilliamsAV.About Williams AVHeadquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, Williams AV has been the leader in assistive communication technology since 1976. The company revolutionized the industry with the first assistive listening system, transforming how people connect and communicate by breaking down communication barriers and enhancing intelligibility.Williams AV's comprehensive portfolio includes solutions for assistive listening, language interpretation, intercom systems, classroom audio, guided tours, and entertainment. Designed for seamless integration and accessibility, these products foster inclusive communication experiences in diverse environments-from classrooms and courtrooms to houses of worship and stadiums.With a global presence spanning over 60 countries, Williams AV collaborates with a trusted network of distributors and integrators to deliver innovative solutions for professional and consumer use. Committed to innovation, quality, and exceptional service, Williams AV is dedicated to empowering individuals and communities worldwide.Williams AV – Empowering Connections Through Assistive Communication.Learn more at

