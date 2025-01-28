Team India's Triumphant PD Champions Trophy 2025 Victory Celebrated By DCCI And Jaypee Group

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 28th January 2024: In a momentous celebration of sporting triumph, DCCI (Differently Abled Council of India) and Shri Manoj Gaur, Chairman of Jaypee Group honored Team India's extraordinary victory in the Physical Disabled Champions Trophy 2025 held in Sri Lanka at Jaypee Vasant Continental, New Delhi.



The distinguished event was attended by key DCCI officials including Squadron Leader Abhay Pratap Singh, Joint Secretary of DCCI, Mr. Rajesh Bhardwaj, Chairman of the Corporate Affairs Committee for PD & Wheelchair Cricket, and Mr. Ravi Chauhan, General Secretary of DCCI. These esteemed dignitaries converged to recognize and commemorate Team India's exceptional performance in the prestigious PD Championship Trophy 2025, symbolizing a powerful testament to the capabilities of differently-abled athletes.



Shri Manoj Gaur, Chairman of Jaypee Group, emphasized corporate commitment to disability sports by saying, "Our partnership with DCCI demonstrates our unwavering dedication to celebrating extraordinary athletic potential. This victory is not just a sporting achievement, but a powerful testament to human resilience and the transformative power of inclusive sports."



The gathering not only celebrated a sporting victory but also highlighted the growing recognition and support for disability sports in India, showcasing the nation's commitment to inclusive athletic excellence.



About DCCI:



The Differently Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI) represents a significant step towards fostering inclusive sports in India. Comprising representation from individuals with varying disabilities, including the blind, deaf and mute, physically disabled (wheelchair), and physically disabled (standing), DCCI aims to elevate the status of differently-abled cricket in India. This white paper outlines the roadmap for DCCI to ensure inclusivity and achieve its ultimate goal while considering the current landscape of cricket as a sport in India.

Company :-Adfactors PR

User :- Akanksha Arya

Email :...