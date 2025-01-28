Snowstorm causes widespread travel disruptions across South Korea

(MENAFN) Heavy snowfall and adverse weather conditions caused widespread travel disruptions across South Korea on Tuesday as millions of people traveled for the Korean Lunar New Year holiday. The travel disruptions, which had begun over the weekend, intensified as the day progressed, leading to severe traffic jams, train delays, and flight cancellations across the country, according to the Korea Herald.



Road traffic during the holiday season was heavily affected, with major motorways clogged, and travel times between major cities increasing significantly. The snowstorm caused rail services to be disrupted as well, with trains being forced to reduce speeds in snowy areas for safety reasons, resulting in delays throughout the day.



Air travel was also impacted by the weather, with a total of 119 flights canceled nationwide. Among these, 66 international flights and four domestic flights were grounded, according to the Korea Airports Corporation. The widespread cancellations and delays created additional challenges for travelers trying to reach their destinations.



In response to the disruptions, the South Korean Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport implemented special measures to manage the holiday rush, which runs from January 24 to February 2. With an estimated 34.84 million people expected to travel during this period, the ministry introduced a five-point plan aimed at increasing transport capacity, enhancing road safety, and improving readiness for inclement weather to minimize further delays.

