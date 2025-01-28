QNB Sponsor For Toyota GR Yaris Cup Qatar 2025 By Al Abdulghani Motors

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: QNB Group is proud to participate as a sponsor for the Toyota GR Yaris Cup Qatar 2025, a competitive motorsport racing series established by Al Abdulghani Motors and certified by Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation (QMMF).

The Toyota GR Yaris Cup Qatar brings four rounds of high-speed action from January – April 2025 to test the skills, strategy, and endurance of the drivers in four racing rounds to be held at the Lusail International Circuit in Qatar and at the Kuwait Motor Town Track in Kuwait.

During a sponsor's event draw held at Qatar Racing Club, MENA Digital Endurance Toyota GR champions and podium winners Faisal Al Yafei and Khaled Al Maraghi were selected to represent QNB and drive their race car at the start of Round 1 on the 30th & 31st of January 2025.

This initiative, which comes within a partnership agreement with Al Abdulghani Motors, contributes to enhancing QNB's presence in this exclusive event while confirming its commitment to bring entertainment to the sports community in Qatar.

Commenting on this sponsorship, Senior Executive Vice President of QNB Group Retail Banking, Adel Ali Al Malki, said:“We're pleased to be part of such initiative and to continue inspiring growth in our communities through sports."

"We share with these challenging series values of creativity and excellence, and we both want to enable people to realize their greatest potential and make their dreams come true.”

Head of Motorsports at Al Abdulghani Motors, Firas Mufti, said:“We are pleased to have QNB as one of the sponsors of the GR Yaris Cup Qatar, a partnership that reflects shared values of innovation and excellence."

"Their support plays a vital role in the success of this inaugural event, which is set to redefine the motorsport scene in Qatar. Together, we aim to create an exceptional experience for fans while showcasing the synergy between cutting-edge technology and outstanding driving talent.”

QNB Group is one of the leading financial institutions in the MEA region and among the most valuable banking brands in the regional market.

Present in over 28 countries across Asia, Europe, and Africa, it offers tailored products and services supported by innovation and backed by a team of over 2,000 professionals dedicated to driving banking excellence worldwide.