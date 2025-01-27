Coldplay's Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson Head To Maha Kumbh 2025

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Coldplay's frontman Chris Martin and his girlfriend, Dakota Johnson, arrived in Prayagraj on Monday evening amid the ongoing Maha Kumbh fair.

They were seen sitting in a car. The couple, dressed in saffron outfits, appeared excited and drew attention as they made their way through the crowd.

The duo went to India on January 16 for the band's musical tour. Coldplay had concerts lined up in Mumbai and Ahmedabad. Their last show of the Indian leg of of the Spheres tour was conducted at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on January 26. Sunday's show was live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.