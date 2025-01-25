PM, Russian FM Discuss Ukraine Crisis, Gaza

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani received Saturday a phone call from Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov.

Discussions focused on cooperation between the two countries and ways to support and develop them, in addition to a host of regional and international issues, primarily the developments of the Russian-Ukrainian crisis, and the efforts of Qatar to reunite children with their families, within its ongoing mediation aimed at reuniting families separated by the crisis.

The two sides also discussed developments in the situation in the Gaza Strip, the Occupied Palestinian territories and Syria. HE Sheikh Mohammed reiterated Qatar's stance in support of all international efforts to find a peaceful solution to the Russian-Ukrainian crisis through dialogue and diplomatic methods.

