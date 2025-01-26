Viral Video: Indian Diaspora And Pro-Khalistan Group Engage In Verbal Duel Outside Indian High Commission In London

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Viral : On Republic Day, January 26, Saturday, a pro-Khalistan group protesting outside the Indian High Commission in London, UK, was met with a counter-protest from the Indian diaspora. The video of the verbal duel between the two groups has now gone viral on social media.

As per several videos released by ANI, the Khalistani demonstrators staged a protest against the Indian government, chanting slogans and carrying banners calling for the creation of a separate Sikh state.

Meanwhile, several other Indian supporters gathered in counter-protest, waving the Indian tricolour and chanting patriotic slogans like "Bharat Mata ki Jai" and“Vande Mataram.”

'Insulting national flag'

Some Indians told ANI that the Khalistani demonstrators were insulting the Indian national flag.

“We had come to the Indian High Commission for flag hoisting on the occasion of 76th Republic Day. We saw some Khalistanis had gathered outside and they were insulting our national flag. I want to let them know that their actions do not make a difference to us or our country. Although we are less in number here our spirits are higher than theirs. We will fight till our last breath," another Indian protester said.

The Khalistani demonstrators also accused the Indian government of suppressing Sikh voices and called for international intervention. The Indian supporters strongly opposed these claims, arguing that such protests undermined the significance of Republic Day, which celebrates India's unity and democratic values, reported ANI.

Republic Day celebrations at the Indian High Commission in London commenced with the traditional hoisting of the Indian national flag, followed by the singing of the national anthem.

Two notable singers from 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' 2024, including the show's winner, performed after the flag hoisting. The event also featured traditional dance performances such as Bharatanatyam and other folk dances like Bhangra and Garba.