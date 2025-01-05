Turkish Leader Erdogan states "sun is rising" describing situations in Syria

(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared on Saturday that the "sun is rising" once more in the neighboring country and that Turkey has made great progress in influencing events in Syria.



Erdogan cited the change in Syria as a major accomplishment of Türkiye's regional policies while speaking at the AK Party's 8th Ordinary Provincial in the northern province of Ordu.



“We didn’t step directly into Syria, but we have addressed every dimension of its issues comprehensively and brought it to its current state. Now, the sun is rising again in Syria,” he stated.



The president stated that momentous developments are taking place in the region just beyond its borders and emphasized Turkey's proactive stance to protecting its southern borders.



Erdogan claimed that Turkey's multipronged approach had produced favorable results rather than a straightforward invasion of Syria.



He also attacked what he described as the "orientalist" views of some Turkish opposition leaders, who saw the Middle East as a "quagmire" instead of seeing chances for positive interaction.



