Citizen Relations Picks Up Nespresso Canada Account

1/23/2025 12:55:23 AM

(MENAFN- PRovoke) TORONTO - Citizen Relations has won Nespresso Canada's PR business, with the mandate of building awareness of the coffee brand across the Canadian market.

As the brand's agency of record, Citizen Relations will lead Nespresso Canada's consumer public relations efforts, social media engagement, experiential events and influencer collaborations nationwide. The agency said it aims to amplify Nespresso's premium positioning through initiatives and activations.

Citizen Relations won the business following a competitive review. Nespresso Canada has historically worked with a number of agencies including Perfect Pear PR and Cinco on experiential.

“This partnership with Citizen Relations opens up remarkable opportunities,” said Frédéric Pasquier, VP of marketing at Nespresso Canada.“Their strategic expertise and deep understanding of the Canadian market will help us connect with more coffee lovers across the country while sharing our commitment to exceptional coffee experiences.”

