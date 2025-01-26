VIRAL VIDEO: Indigo Pilot Leads 'Concert In The Sky' During Pune-Ahmedabad Flight Ahead Of Coldplay Show

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Coldplay performed its biggest ever concerts in Ahmedabad this week - with thousands flying into Gujarat over the weekend. Visuals from the showed fans enjoying a mesmerising performance amidst a confetti of lights. Not to be outdone, IndiGo also let a 'concert in the sky' ahead of the show.

A that has since gone viral on social shows Captain Pradeep Krishnan interacting with on board a Pune-Ahmedabad flight this week - including several passengers heading to the concert.

“How many of you are going to the Coldplay concert ? How many of you have two extra tickets?” he can be heard asking amid laughters and elated cheers from some passengers.

The impromptu 'concert' also saw the travellers holding their phones aloft with the flashlight switched on to create a 'sky full of stars' within the dimmed cabin.

The popular British band performed two consecutive shows at the Narendra Modi stadium pver the weekend following multiple performances in Mumbai. The show marked Coldplay's concluding performance in India as part of their 'Music of the Spheres World Tour'.

The British rock band includes front-man Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, drummer and percussionist Will Champion, and manager Phil Harvey.

The Gujarat Police had also made elaborate arrangements for the shows - deploying more than 3,800 police personnel, setting up 400 CCTV cameras and more. Plainclothes officers - including female police officers and staff - have also been assigned to ensure the safety of fans.

“Over 3,800 police personnel have been deployed, along with metal detectors and plainclothes officers, including female police officers and staff. The crime branch team and other branch teams are also stationed at the venue. Additionally, a network of over 400 CCTV cameras has been set up to monitor the event,” Ahmedabad Police JCP Neeraj Kumar Badgujar told ANI.