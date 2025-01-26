Emergency Box Office Collection Day 10: Kangana Ranaut's Political Drama Revives After Continuous Slump

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Emergency collection Day 10: Kangana Ranaut's drama has been underperforming at the Box Office. On Day 10, Sunday, January 26, however, the movie's revived a little.

As per early estimates by tracker Sacnilk, Emergency is expected to earn ₹16.63 crore after 10 days of its theatrical run.

Emergency Box Office collection Day 10

Emergency movie earned ₹1.08 crore on Day 10. This figure is slightly higher as compared to the movies earnings on previous days.

| Emergency movie disrupted in UK: India says 'freedom of expression cannot be...

Right after its first Sunday, the Kangana Ranaut movie saw a massive drop in its Box Office collections. On Day 8 (2nd Friday), Emergency earned ₹4 lakhs, and on the second Saturday (Day 9), it earned a little over ₹80 lakhs, as per data collated by Sacnilk.

The declining numbers however, shot up on the second Sunday, and the movie minted ₹1.08 crore.

Emergency movie's earnings rise due to high occupancy

The slight rise in Emergency movie's earnings can be attributed to the high occupancy on Sunday, with evening shows witnessing the highest number of footfalls (38.17 per cent). Chennai had the highest occupancy of 87 per cent, while Surat and Ahmedabad had the lowest occupancy of 12.67 per cent.

| Emergency Box Office Collection Day 4: Kangana Ranaut's movie mints ₹10.49 cr

Just a day before, the movie's total occupancy was 19.40 per cent, nearly 50 per cent less than Sunday's occupancy.

Emergency has also performed much better as compared to Kangana Ranaut's previous biopic on former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa, which earned ₹7.28 crore in total.