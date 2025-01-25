New Era For Ganja As EBRD And Azerbaijan Sign Major Water Management Deal

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
At the 2025 World Economic Forum in Davos, Azerbaijani President
Ilham Aliyev participated in several key meetings that underscored
the country's focus on enhancing its regional and global economic
ties. Among the most notable outcomes was a significant agreement
with the European bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD),
which will pave the way for the development of Ganja's water
management infrastructure. This landmark agreement, sealed between
the EBRD and the Azerbaijani government, promises to contribute to
the sustainable growth of the city, benefitting over 300,000
residents.
The agreement was formalized through the signing of a €35
million loan to finance the comprehensive upgrade of Ganja's water
systems. This agreement was signed by Mikayil Jabbarov,
Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy, and Jürgen Rigterink, EBRD's
First Vice President, in the presence of President Aliyev and EBRD
President Odile Renaud-Basso. The partnership builds on
Azerbaijan's commitment to modernizing its infrastructure while
fostering deeper ties with international partners.
Transforming Ganja's Water Infrastructure
This multi-faceted water management project is set to
revolutionize the city's water and wastewater systems. The plan
includes the construction of an 855-kilometer drinking water
network and an 813-kilometer wastewater system across Ganja, along
with the establishment of a treatment plant in the Samukh district.
This plant will have the capacity to treat 110,000 cubic meters of
wastewater daily, significantly improving the city's sanitation
standards and environmental health.
This overhaul aligns with Azerbaijan's broader efforts to
modernize its urban infrastructure. Not only will the project
improve residents' access to clean water, but it will also enhance
the city's resilience to climate change by reducing water wastage
and improving stormwater management. With increasing urbanization
and environmental challenges, this initiative is a crucial step
toward ensuring that Ganja becomes a more sustainable, livable city
for its growing population.
In addition to Ganja's revitalization that goes beyond water
infrastructure is urban development. The city, with its rich
cultural and historical heritage, is undergoing a transformation
that combines modernization with the preservation of its cultural
identity. Under the leadership of President Aliyev, Ganja has seen
the restoration of more than 180 historical and cultural monuments,
including the famous Nizami Ganjavi Mausoleum and Ganja Castle.
These efforts have turned Ganja into a prime destination for
tourists and history enthusiasts, ensuring the preservation of the
city's legacy for future generations.
Moreover, the city is becoming a vibrant cultural hub, with new
public spaces and modern facilities being integrated into its
landscape. This development not only attracts visitors but also
enriches the daily lives of Ganja's residents, offering them a
better quality of life and a stronger connection to their city's
history.
Ganja is also emerging as an important center for regional and
international events. In October 2025, the city will host the Third
CIS Games, a prestigious sporting event expected to attract
thousands of athletes and spectators from across the Commonwealth
of Independent States. To accommodate the influx of visitors, a new
stadium is being built in accordance with UEFA's 4th category
standards, with a seating capacity of 15,464. This stadium,
alongside the newly opened Ganja Olympic Complex, will serve as a
state-of-the-art venue for the games and other international
sporting events.
The Ganja Olympic Complex, which opened in early 2024, is the
largest of its kind in Azerbaijan, offering world-class facilities
for athletes and visitors. The complex includes multiple sports
venues, accommodation for athletes, and a range of other amenities
to ensure a seamless experience for those participating in the CIS
Games. These investments are not only about boosting Ganja's
international profile but also about creating long-term
infrastructure that will benefit the local community by providing
employment opportunities and new recreational spaces.
With these ambitious projects taking shape, Ganja is poised to
become a model of sustainable urban development in Azerbaijan. The
EBRD's €35 million investment in the water management system is
just one part of a larger strategy to turn the city into a modern,
resilient, and environmentally responsible urban center. The city's
commitment to balancing development with environmental stewardship
is reflected in its inclusion in the EBRD's Green Cities programme,
which helps cities identify and address their most pressing
environmental challenges transformation will not only improve
the daily lives of Ganja's residents but also contribute to
Azerbaijan's broader economic diversification efforts. By investing
in sustainable infrastructure, the country is preparing for a
future where urban centers like Ganja are equipped to meet the
demands of a growing population while minimizing their
environmental impact.
