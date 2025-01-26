Bigg Boss Kannada Season 11 Winner: Hanumantha, Trivikram Or Rajath, Who Is Likely To Win? Audience Poll Reveals...

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Bigg Boss Kannada Season 11 grand finale: The Bigg Boss Kannada Season 11 grand finale is going on and the finalists are being evicted one by one. The winner of the Kiccha Sudeep-anchored show will be declared today but the audience poll has already revealed the name of the Bigg Boss Kannada Season 11 winner. Will it be Hanumantha or Trivikram or Rajath?

According to the audience poll, Bigg Boss Kannada Season 11 winner , Hanumantha is leading the race with 64 per cent of the votes. While Ugramm Manju was second behind with 44 per cent votes in the audience poll Hanumantha but he got evicted.

After Ugramm Manju got evicted, Kiccha Sudeep told him that he was the show stopper of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 11.“You were definitely the show stopper to Bigg Boss Kannada 11,” he said.

At 722,000 votes, Mokshitha had earned 12 per cent of audience votes, as per the poll. But, Mokshita has been evicted.

What will Bigg Boss Kannada Season 11 winner win?

The Bigg Boss Kannada Season 11 winner will be declared tonight, January 26, by Kiccha Sudeep – who will not be hosting the next season of Bigg Boss.

The winner of the Bigg Boss Kannada Season 11 will win a whopping ₹50 lakh cash prize. According to media reports, this season secured 5,23,89,318 votes and hence witnessed record-breaking voting figures.

Mokshita Pai, one of the top five finalists, has also been evicted. The last three finalists in the Bigg Boss Kannada Season 11 are Trivikram, Rajath, and Hanumantha.

The Bigg Boss Kannada Season 11 finalists were also given a tempting offer of a bag of ₹20 lakh in cash . All they had to do was walk away from the trophy and ₹50 lakh cash prize. The finalists chose the Bigg Boss trophy.