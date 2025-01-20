Prince William's Earthshot Prize Appoints Communications Lead

(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - The Earthshot Prize – the global environmental prize and founded by Prince William in 2020 to discover, accelerate and scale ground-breaking solutions to repair and regenerate the planet – has appointed Jo Swift as senior director of communications.



Swift joins the organisation from specialist environmental consultancy Greenhouse Communication, where she was managing director for five years , representing global climate leaders and leading the agency through a period of rapid growth.



During her tenure, the agency doubled in size and grew its integrated offer. In its recent B Corp report, Greenhouse ranked in the top 5% of all B Corps in the UK by overall impact score.



Before that, Swift was at WPP for 18 years in various senior positions, including chief integration officer at BCW (now Burson), where she led the merger of Cohn & Wolfe and Burson-Marsteller, and as corporate MD at Cohn & Wolfe, advising corporations, NGOs, charities and government departments.



Swift replaces former Earthshot Prize senior director of communications Oisin O'Malley, who was seconded from Bloomberg for a six-month period from July – December 2024. Bloomberg is a partner to The Earthshot Prize.



In a LinkedIn post, Swift, who will report to CEO Hannah Jones, said she was“excited to join an ambitious team to champion incredible innovations and shine a light on the inspirational leaders changing our lives for the better.”



The Earthshot Prize was inspired by president John F. Kennedy's Moon Shot speech in 1962, which kick-started the US lunar programme. Its aim is“to catalyse an Earthshot challenge to urgently encourage and scale innovative solutions that can help put the world on a trajectory towards a stable climate, where communities, oceans and biodiversity thrive in harmony by 2030.”



The organisation's five challenges are: 'Protect and Restore Nature'; 'Clean Our Air'; 'Revive Our Oceans'; 'Build a Waste-Free World'; and 'Fix Our Climate'. At the Earthshot Week event in Cape Town last November, The Earthshot Prize announced that support for its alumni had so far reached £86 million in value.

