Martin Luther King Jr's Family Urges Trump To Let Them Review Assassination Files First Before Release: 'Personal Loss'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The family of Martin Luther King Jr. has expressed their deep emotional response to President Donald Trump's recent executive order to declassify records related to the assassinations of Dr King. In a statement issued shortly after Trump's announcement, the King family described the assassination as "a deeply personal family loss that we have endured over the last 56 years."

“We hope to be provided the opportunity to review the files as a family prior to its public release,” the statement continued, highlighting their ongoing pain and the desire for transparency regarding the events surrounding the civil rights leader's tragic death .

The King 's family has been vocal about their desire for answers and the importance of uncovering the truth behind the assassination, which remains a pivotal moment in American history.

Trump orders declassification of key assassination records

In a highly anticipated move, President Trump signed an executive order on Thursday (January 23) aimed at declassifying records related to the assassinations of John F. Kennedy, Robert F. Kennedy, and Martin Luther King Jr . Speaking in the Oval Office, Trump declared,“Everything will be revealed,” before signing the order, which will allow for the public release of the remaining classified documents.

Timeline for declassification

The executive order mandates that the director of national intelligence and the attorney general develop a plan within 15 days to declassify records related to JFK's assassination. For the deaths of RFK and MLK Jr. , the records will be handled within 45 days.

Trump's gesture toward RFK's family

After signing the executive order, Trump handed the pen he used to sign it to an aide, instructing that it be given to Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the son of RFK. Kennedy Jr. , who has long advocated for the release of these files, is also Trump's nominee for health and human services secretary. He has been a prominent voice calling for transparency regarding his father's assassination, which occurred in 1968.