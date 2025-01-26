Oscar-Nominated Movies To Watch Now On OTT Platforms Here's Your Ultimate Guide

(MENAFN- Live Mint) As the excitement builds for the upcoming Academy Awards, it's time to dive into the list of this year's nominated films. With the nominations now official, many of the top contenders are already available for streaming. These films, spanning diverse genres, offer something for every taste and are available on popular streaming platforms.

Here's a curated list of 10 Oscar-nominated movies you can enjoy from the comfort of your own home.

Oscar-nominated movies and where to watch them1. Emilia Perez

Emilia Perez , a hybrid musical/crime drama about a drug lord seeking gender reassignment surgery, starring Karla Sofía Gascón and Zoe Saldaña, with 13 Oscar nominations. Available on Netflix.

2. Wicked

Jon M. Chu's adaptation of the Broadway hit, a "Wizard of Oz" prequel, Wicked , has 10 nominations, including acting nods for Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande. Available for purchase on Prime Video and Apple TV.

3. The Substance

The Substance , a body horror film about aging with Demi Moore's Oscar-nominated performance. Nominated for five Oscars . Stream on MUBI, Apple TV, Amazon.

4. Dune: Part Two

Dune: Part Two , Denis Villeneuve's epic sci-fi sequel, nominated for five Oscars at Academy Awards 2025 . Available on Max, Apple TV, Amazon, and Fandango at Home.

5. The Apprentice

The Apprentice, a biopic on Donald Trump , with major Oscar nominations for Sebastian Stan and Jeremy Strong. Stream on Apple TV, Amazon, and Fandango at Home.

6. Conclave

Conclave, a thriller with eight nominations, including Best Actor for Ralph Fiennes. Available to stream on Peacock, Apple TV, and Amazon.

7. A Real Pain

A Real Pain , Jesse Eisenberg's dramedy, with Kieran Culkin a favorite for Best Supporting Actor. Stream on Hulu, Apple TV, Amazon.