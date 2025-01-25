Himachal CM Opens Bir Paragliding Centre

(MENAFN- IANS) Shimla, Jan 25 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Chief Sukhvinder Sukhu on Saturday inaugurated the Bir paragliding centre-cum-hotel in Kangra district.

The facility has been constructed by the HP Development Board under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme to promote adventure tourism. The building, constructed with an outlay of Rs 9 crore, is situated in the heart of Bir.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said adventure sports and tourism have become increasingly popular, offering a unique blend of excitement, challenge, and cultural immersion.

He said the Bir paragliding centre-cum-hotel will be jointly run by Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation and the ABV Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports of Manali.

Some parts of the building will be kept by the mountaineering institute to run paragliding courses and the rest of the complex will have hotel facilities for the tourists and locals visiting Bir.

The Chief Minister said the complex has a vast potential to earn revenue for the state as will be one of its kind in the county which will not only host tourists visiting Kangra but will also provide training to individuals opting to learn paragliding and flying.

“As the government is leaving no stone unturned to make Kangra district a tourism capital, now with the introduction of this facility at Bir-Billing, the entire surrounding of Bir will have many benefits,” he said.

He said Bir-Billing being popular among youngsters has become the fastest growing travel destination, which remains fully occupied by travelers and adventure enthusiasts throughout the year.

The complex will offer courses of paragliding from basic, to intermediate to advanced courses as per international standards. For optimum utilisation of this facility, alongside training activities, a full-scale hotel will be operationalised by Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation.