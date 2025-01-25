A New Year, A New Beginning LANDMARK Welcomes The Year Of The Snake With Nicolai Bergmann's Flourishing Blooms

Internationally acclaimed flower artist Nicolai Bergmann, known for his distinctive blend of Scandinavian and Japanese aesthetics, makes his Hong Kong debut with Flourishing Blooms at LANDMARK. Born in 1976 in Copenhagen, he has established a unique style that captivates audiences worldwide. For this special Lunar New Year installation, Bergmann reimagines his signature Flower Box, trading its classic black for a vibrant, auspicious red. This innovative gift, which has become a beloved classic, showcases his ability to elevate floral design into an art form. The festive red cascades of blossoms create a captivating spectacle at the heart of the atrium, reflecting his ongoing collaboration with leading luxury brands and his role as a prominent representative of Japan in the world of floral artistry.

“My passion lies in discovering new ways to evoke wonder and joy through floral art, pushing the boundaries of its possibilities. The Flower Box is a perfect example of this vision,” says Bergmann.“I wanted to reimagine how flowers can be gifted and displayed, and incorporating the Flower Box into this Lunar New Year installation felt like the ideal way to celebrate this festival. Each box, reimagined in vibrant red for the New Year, is filled with an exquisite blend of flowers, creating a rich tapestry of textures and colours that symbolize abundance and prosperity.”