England right-back Kyle Walker joins AC Milan on loan

(MENAFN) England right-back Kyle Walker has completed a loan move to AC Milan from Manchester City, with the loan deal set to last until the end of the 2024-25 season, as announced by both clubs on Friday. AC Milan confirmed the signing of Walker, adding that the deal includes an option for the Italian club to buy him permanently. This move marks a new chapter for the 34-year-old, who has spent a significant portion of his career at Manchester City.



Walker joined City from Tottenham Hotspur in 2017 for a reported fee of USD62.6 million and quickly established himself as a key player. Over the course of his seven-and-a-half-year tenure at the club, Walker made 319 appearances, scored six goals, and was instrumental in helping City secure 17 major trophies. These included six Premier League titles and the 2023 UEFA Champions League, cementing his legacy at the club.



In an emotional farewell, Walker expressed his gratitude for his time at Manchester City through an Instagram post. He described joining the club as a "dream come true" and praised the opportunity to play alongside top-tier players, which he credited with pushing him to become the best version of himself. He also thanked fans for their unwavering support throughout his time at the club.



At AC Milan, Walker will wear the number 32 shirt. It remains uncertain whether he will feature in Milan's upcoming Serie A match against Parma. Currently, AC Milan sits in eighth place in the Serie A standings, trailing fourth-placed Lazio by eight points and leading the table by 19 points.

