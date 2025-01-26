Iran’s ports load, unload 194.79 million tons of goods in 10 months

(MENAFN) The Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) of Iran reported that 194.79 million tons of goods were loaded and unloaded at the country’s ports during the first 10 months of the current Iranian calendar year, spanning March 20, 2024, to January 19, 2025. This volume included 23.53 million tons of unloaded oil products and 44.16 million tons of unloaded non-oil products, totaling 67.69 million tons of unloaded goods. Meanwhile, the loading operations accounted for 64.41 million tons of oil products and 62.69 million tons of non-oil products, resulting in a total loading volume of 127.10 million tons.



The combined volume of oil product loading and unloading reached 87.94 million tons, while non-oil product operations totaled 106.84 million tons. Altogether, Iran's ports handled 194.79 million tons of oil and non-oil goods during this period. In addition to bulk cargo operations, the ports processed 2.57 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of containers, reflecting a 13 percent increase compared to the 2.28 million TEUs handled during the same period in the previous year.



Iran’s ports, with a nominal annual capacity of over 260 million tons, play a vital role in facilitating trade by handling a wide variety of oil and non-oil commodities. Strategic ports like Shahid Rajaei Port in Hormozgan Province are key to the nation’s trade activity due to their advanced infrastructure and advantageous location along major international shipping routes. These ports contribute significantly to reducing vessel turnaround times and enhancing trade efficiency.



The PMO continues to prioritize infrastructure investments to expand port capacity and improve efficiency. Efforts include upgrading equipment, digitizing operations, and increasing storage facilities to support the growing trade volume. These enhancements are aligned with Iran’s broader economic development objectives, ensuring the ports remain competitive and capable of meeting future trade demands.

