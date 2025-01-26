Madison Keys secures first Grand Slam title at Australian Open 2025

(MENAFN) Madison Keys achieved a major milestone in her career by securing her first Grand Slam title on Saturday, defeating Aryna Sabalenka in the final of the 2025 Australian Open. Sabalenka, who had won the in the previous two years, was a formidable opponent, but Keys rose to the challenge in a match that showcased her resilience and determination.



The 29-year-old American, seeded 19th in the tournament, delivered a stellar performance to clinch the championship with a 6-3, 2-6, 7-5 victory. The match, held at the iconic Rod Laver Arena, lasted two hours and two minutes, keeping fans on the edge of their seats. Keys displayed remarkable composure, particularly in the deciding set, where she managed to overcome Sabalenka's aggressive play to seal the win.



This historic triumph places Keys in elite company, as she became the first women’s singles player to defeat the world’s top two ranked players in a Grand Slam since Svetlana Kuznetsova accomplished the feat at the French Open in 2009. Furthermore, she is the first to achieve this at the Australian Open since Serena Williams did so in 2005, highlighting the significance of her achievement.



Keys’ victory marks a turning point in her career, establishing her as one of the sport's top competitors. Her success not only breaks Sabalenka's streak of dominance but also adds an exciting new chapter to the history of the Australian Open. With this Grand Slam title, Keys solidifies her place among tennis’ elite and sets the stage for what could be an even more remarkable season ahead.

