"Pioneers of Progress" exhibition kicks off at Iran’s Imam Khomeini Hosseiniyeh

(MENAFN) The "Pioneers of Progress" exhibition, which highlights the latest achievements and capabilities of Iran's private sector, began on Tuesday, January 21, at the Imam Khomeini Hosseiniyeh. This national event, attended by various companies and startups, aimed to showcase the progress made in fields such as industry, technology, and services, providing an opportunity to display domestic capabilities and contribute to strengthening the national economy.



The event garnered special attention from the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, who visited the on its opening day. During his visit, the Leader emphasized the importance of utilizing the private sector's potential for the country’s progress, stating, "The only way for the progress of the country is to use the capacities of the private sector."



On Wednesday, Ayatollah Khamenei held a meeting with private sector representatives at the Imam Khomeini Hosseiniyeh, where 10 representatives spoke, followed by remarks from the Leader. Reflecting on his visit to the exhibition, the Leader acknowledged that while the event showcased only a small portion of the country’s achievements, it demonstrated the progress the private sector has made despite challenges such as sanctions and threats.



Ayatollah Khamenei also praised the private sector's resilience and progress, highlighting that the country is moving forward, and urged officials to visit the exhibition to better understand and appreciate the potential of the private sector, which he views as vital to Iran’s economic empowerment.

