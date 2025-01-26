Iranian official suggests solutions to combat electricity wastage, smuggling

(MENAFN) Ali Mahmoudian, an entrepreneur and the head of the National Union of Alternative Fuels and Related Services, shared his insights on how to tackle electricity wastage and smuggling in Iran, drawing from his extensive experience in the sector. He proposed the installation and expansion of smart meters as an effective solution. With smart monitoring, violations can be detected in real time, and unauthorized electricity consumption can be significantly reduced. This approach has been successfully implemented in many countries where the cost of electricity is high, showcasing its effectiveness.



Mahmoudian also suggested reforming electricity pricing systems by gradually increasing rates based on consumption patterns, especially targeting high consumers and unnecessary usage. He emphasized that such a policy could help eliminate the incentives for electricity smuggling once smart monitoring is in place, making the process more transparent and manageable.



Another pressing issue Mahmoudian addressed was illegal cryptocurrency mining, which is notorious for its high electricity consumption. He recommended identifying areas of peak electricity usage and monitoring them closely, as these regions are often exploited for unauthorized mining activities. Furthermore, he called for providing legal conditions and facilities for licensed miners, which could encourage them to operate within the law and reduce the attraction of illegal mining.



To combat these issues more effectively, Mahmoudian advocated for strengthening infrastructure in border areas and leveraging modern technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) for enhanced network monitoring. He stressed that the lack of a smart electricity grid has allowed illegal activities to thrive, contributing to economic harm. By utilizing advanced technologies, the electricity grid could be made more resilient and capable of detecting and preventing such activities.

