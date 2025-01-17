Aurora Labs Launches Aurora Cloud Console, The Self-Serve Zero Coding Platform To Build Custom Blockchains

(MENAFN- Chainwire) Gibraltar, British Overseas Territories, January 16th, 2025, Chainwire

Aurora Labs has announced the launch of the Aurora Cloud Console, a self-serve, zero-cost, no-code built to empower developers and businesses to deploy customize, and manage their own EVM blockchains. Inheriting the full security, scalability and infrastructure of NEAR Protocol, the Console sets a new standard for blockchain accessibility by removing technical barriers while simplifying the deployment process.

Designed for innovators to quickly deploy scalable blockchains without requiring technical expertise, Aurora Cloud Console makes launching and customizing chains as easy as setting up an online store – with no costs. Creating a meme coin, scaling a global community or building cutting-edge dApps, the platform provides all the tools needed.

The Aurora Cloud Console comes with the following features:



Full-access to the Console.

Guided onboarding process to select parameters (permissions, base token, gas fees, integrations).

Monitor real-time transaction usage. Real-time tracking of chain deployment progress.







Aurora transforms blockchain deployment into an intuitive and accessible process. The platform makes chain ownership affordable for projects of all sizes. Aurora Virtual Chains deliver unmatched scalability, handling large transaction volumes, while supporting the growth of expanding communities and applications. Additionally, it ensures seamless integration with NEAR, Ethereum, and other blockchains, facilitating cross-chain transfers and interoperability to create a connected and robust ecosystem.

“With Aurora Cloud Console, launching a chain is now easier, faster and completely accessible. In just days, you can have a fully customizable chain powered by NEAR's robust network. We've removed the complexity, so builders can focus on creating great products while tapping into a thriving ecosystem of liquidity, tools, and users. Aurora Cloud Console is the gateway to Web3.” said Alex Shevchenko, CEO of Aurora Labs .

The Aurora Cloud Console is a cornerstone of Aurora Lab's mission to make blockchain technology accessible, offering a plug-and-play solution that dramatically reduces the time and cost traditionally required to launch a blockchain. You can now launch your chain at

Aurora is a network of Virtual Chains that are fully customizable, EVM-compatible chains that run as smart contracts on NEAR Protocol. Virtual Chains offer developers the scalability and speed they need, without the high costs and complexity of setting up a traditional L2 infrastructure. By integrating a high-performance EVM, the trustless Intents layer, and advanced Cross Contract Call technology, Aurora goes beyond full Ethereum compatibility, opening the doors to a multichain world.

