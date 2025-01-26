Value of Iran’s commodities exports to Kazakhstan reach USD202.5m in 9 months

(MENAFN) Iran exported commodities worth USD202,587,787 to Kazakhstan in the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20 – December 21, 2024), according to a report by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA). The report also stated that the total weight of goods exported to Kazakhstan during this period amounted to 360,182,868 tons.



In a meeting held on January 7, Mahmoud Najafi Arab, the head of Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture (TCCIMA), and Ontalap Onalbayev, Kazakhstan’s ambassador to Iran, discussed ways to enhance trade relations between the two nations. During the meeting, Onalbayev announced that a trade delegation, led by Kazakhstan's Minister of Trade, would soon visit Tehran to explore new opportunities for cooperation.



Additionally, a memorandum of cooperation was signed between Tehran’s Chamber of Commerce and the Iran-Kazakhstan Joint Chamber of Commerce. This agreement underscored both countries' commitment to fostering closer ties. The meeting also highlighted the Iranian Parliament's approval of the free trade agreement between Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), which was viewed as a historic economic opportunity to expand trade and economic collaboration between Iran and Kazakhstan.



Najafi Arab emphasized that the current trade volume between the two countries does not fully reflect the potential for growth, indicating significant opportunities for deeper economic cooperation moving forward.

