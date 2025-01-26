Iran’s TPO grants approval for establishment of 60 trade centers in 35 nations

(MENAFN) Iran’s Trade Organization (TPO) has granted approval for the establishment of approximately 60 trade centers in 35 different countries, according to a report on the TPO’s portal. These trade centers are part of the organization’s efforts to support the private sector in Iran by enhancing their international business connections.



The primary objective of these trade centers is to assist Iranian businesses in expanding their global presence by providing them with vital tools and resources for navigating international markets. The centers aim to facilitate trade, enhance knowledge, and support the growth of Iranian exports.



The services offered by the trade centers include market consulting, marketing of Iranian products and services, and offering commercial and economic consulting in various sectors. The TPO’s initiative is designed to help Iranian businesses align their operations with global standards, gain valuable insights into international markets, and identify new opportunities for growth.



By issuing these permits, the TPO is working to strengthen Iran’s economic presence globally and support the successful conclusion of commercial contracts. This move is part of the broader effort to improve Iran’s trade relations and boost the country’s exports through strategic partnerships and increased cooperation with international markets.

MENAFN26012025000045015839ID1109130204