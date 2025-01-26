Manchester City claims 3-1 comeback victory over Chelsea in Premier League

(MENAFN) Manchester City claimed a 3-1 comeback victory over Chelsea in week 23 of the English on Saturday. The match at the Etihad began with Chelsea taking an early lead, as Noni Madueke scored in just the third minute. The visitors looked sharp in the opening stages, putting City under pressure and setting the tone for a competitive first half.



City responded late in the first half, finding an equalizer in the 42nd minute through Josko Gvardiol, who capitalized on a well-placed cross to level the score. The goal energized the home team, and they carried that momentum into the second half, pushing forward with more intent to secure the lead.



Erling Haaland restored Manchester City’s advantage in the 68th minute with a stunning long-range strike that left Chelsea’s goalkeeper with no chance. As the match neared its conclusion, Phil Foden added a third goal in the 87th minute, putting the game beyond Chelsea's reach and sealing a crucial win for the defending champions.



With the victory, Manchester City climbed to fourth place in the Premier League standings with 41 points, overtaking Chelsea, who are now sixth with 40 points. The result intensifies the race for a top-four finish as both teams aim to secure Champions League qualification in the latter stages of the season.

MENAFN26012025000045015839ID1109130192