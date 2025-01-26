Iran’s IDRO advances sustainable energy with bioethanol projects

(MENAFN) Journalists recently visited the bioethanol production project of Zagros Green Fuel, a subsidiary of the Industrial Development and Renovation Organization of Iran (IDRO). During the tour, Saeed Jafari, IDRO's Deputy for Modernization and Industrial Projects, described the establishment of the Zagros Green Development Company as a key milestone in advancing sustainable development goals and initiatives. Jafari emphasized IDRO's leadership in clean energy projects, aligning with its broader mission as a major industrial and developmental organization in Iran.



Jafari highlighted the dual benefits of the Zagros Green Fuel project, noting its role in reducing environmental pollution and creating job opportunities to support economic development in western and southwestern Iran. He explained that the project was initially approved during the Leader’s visit to Kermanshah Province and began as a state-funded initiative. To accelerate progress, private sector investment was invited in November 2023. IDRO subsequently reduced its ownership stake to 35 percent by offering company shares on the Tehran Stock Exchange in two stages: 20 trillion rials (approximately USD40 million) in October 2023 and 16 trillion rials (around USD32 million) in November 2024.



The bioethanol refinery in Kermanshah achieved significant milestones in 2024, with equipment installation commencing in May and trial operations beginning in September. Jafari also shared updates on another bioethanol project in Kohgiluyeh-Boyer Ahmad Province, which is currently 34 percent complete. He expressed confidence that the project would exceed 90 percent completion by the end of 2025, with full operations expected in 2026. Funding for this initiative has been partially secured through the capital market.



Jafari concluded by outlining the reliance of these bioethanol projects on grains such as corn, wheat, barley, and sorghum. These renewable feedstocks underpin the projects’ efforts to promote sustainable energy production while contributing to Iran’s environmental and economic development goals.

