Now, A Tamil Film Featuring Actors Only From Puducherry!

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Jan 25 (IANS) Director Bruno Savio's upcoming Tamil 'Manidham' has become the first Tamil film to be shot entirely in Puducherry with only actors from the region.

Sources close to the unit of the film say that 'Manidham' will look to delve deep into the complexities of human relationships.

Directed by J. Bruno Savio, the film has the film's producer Krishnaraju playing the lead role himself. 'Manidham' is the first Tamil movie to be entirely shot in Puducherry and featuring a fully local cast.

The film's music, composed by director Srikanth Deva, has already garnered significant praise. The recent audio launch of 'Manidham' was graced by prominent directors K. Bhagyaraj, R.V. Udhayakumar and Aravindraj.

Speaking about the film, producer and actor Krishnaraju shared, "'Manidham' sheds light on the true nature of relationships and friendships. The film revolves around the protagonist's journey of discerning between genuine and false bonds. We have presented this central theme in an engaging manner."

'Manidham' is a significant venture for Krishna Raju, who has previously garnered atttention with films like 'Infinity' and 'Kazhumaram.' Director Bruno Savio brings over 25 years of experience in corporate, industrial, and advertising filmmaking to this project.

The film's cinematography has been handled by Barani Selvam, while Velavan K has taken care of the film's editing. Madhunika Rajalakshmi plays a pivotal role in the film that has been co-produced by Annie Nirmala. The film has Arulmurugan as associate director. 'Manitham' is gearing up for theatrical release soon.