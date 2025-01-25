Of Two Enemy Warships In Black Sea, One Is Kalibr Carrier With Total Salvo Of Up To 4 Missiles
1/25/2025 1:10:13 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of 06:00 on January 25, there were two Russian warships in the Black Sea, one of which was a Kalibr carrier.
The Naval Forces of the armed forces of Ukraine wrote this on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
“There are two enemy warships in the Black Sea, of which one is a Kalibr cruise missile carrier with a total salvo of up to four missiles; there are no enemy warships in the Sea of Azov,” the post reads.
In the Mediterranean Sea, there are six enemy warships, including two Kalibr cruise missile carriers, with a total salvo of up to 22 missiles.
It is noted that within the day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, twelve vessels passed through the Kerch Strait toward the Black Sea, of which six moved toward the Bosphorus Strait. Twelve vessels passed through the Kerch Strait toward the Sea of Azov, of which six moved from the Bosphorus Strait.
