Border Guards Destroy Russian EW System, Antenna Equipment In Southern Ukraine
1/24/2025 9:06:16 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Using FPV drones, the Ukrainian border guards destroyed an electronic warfare (EW) system and antenna equipment belonging to Russian occupiers in the southern region.
According to Ukrinform, the State Border Guard Servic (SBGS) reported this and released a corresponding video.
"Air reconnaissance units of the 8th Border Detachment identified a self-propelled EW complex and hidden enemy antenna equipment in the southern region. Thanks to the work of UAV operators, the detected targets were destroyed by FPV drones," the statement reads.
Additionally, SBGS pilots struck a Russian observation post.
As reported by Ukrinform, in Zaporizhzhia region, warriors from the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Ministry of Defense destroyed a Russian radar station, its personnel, and a vehicle belonging to Russian siganls intelligence specialists.
