Coldventures Announces Exclusive Distribution Partnership With Medco Sports Medicine

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ColdVentures, a leading medical device company focused on combating heat-related deaths, has announced a distribution agreement with Medco Sports Medco), the nation's premier provider of sports medicine supplies and equipment. This collaboration will bring ColdVentures' groundbreaking ColdVest to athletic trainers, educators and sports medicine professionals, providing a critical tool to prevent and treat heat stroke in and students.

ColdVest, a patented, FDA Class 1 medical device, is designed to rapidly lower core body temperature, preventing heat stroke and potentially saving lives. By reducing body temperature in just minutes, ColdVest helps stabilize individuals suffering from heat-related illnesses, ensuring their safety until emergency medical services (EMS) arrive.

"Heat stroke poses a growing threat to athletes and students, and our partnership with Medco enables us to bring this life-saving technology to the forefront of care," said Tracie Wagman, CEO of ColdVentures. "ColdVest's ability to lower core body temperature within minutes is a game-changer in preventing heat stroke fatalities, offering a crucial intervention in emergency situations. We are excited to partner with Medco to help protect people across the nation from this deadly risk."

For over 60 years, Medco Sports Medicine has been a trusted name in the athletic training and sports medicine community, providing high-quality products and services to athletic trainers, coaches, and medical professionals. As part of this new announcement, Medco will be the exclusive distributor of ColdVest in the sports medicine market, offering this innovative cooling solution to safeguard athletes and students against heat stroke during training, competition, and events.

"Medco is honored to have been selected as the exclusive distribution partner for ColdVest in the sports medicine and athletic training markets," said Meredith M. Thomas, MS, AT-Ret., Director of Sales of Medco Sports Medicine. "We are excited to collaborate with the ColdVentures team to bring this groundbreaking, innovative emergency heat stroke treatment device to our customers in an effort to safeguard athletes against heat stroke."

ColdVest uses patented endothermic cooling technology to rapidly lower body temperature without the need for electricity, refrigeration, or ice. By simply adding liquid to an integrated bladder inside the vest, ColdVest activates internal cooling chemicals that help cool the wearer's core body temperature quickly. Lightweight, portable, and easy to use, the ColdVest is an ideal solution for athletic trainers and medical professionals dealing with heat-related emergencies in both sports and other high-risk environments.

About ColdVentures

ColdVentures is a medical device company dedicated to preventing heat-related deaths through innovative technology. The Company's flagship product, the ColdVest, is a patented, Class 1 FDA-approved cooling vest designed to rapidly lower core body temperature and prevent heat-related illnesses, including heat stroke. ColdVentures is committed to providing life-saving solutions that protect athletes, workers, and individuals in high-risk environments. Learn more at .

About Medco Sports Medicine

Medco Sports Medicine is the industry leader in providing athletic training supplies and sports medicine equipment. With over 60 years of experience, Medco is trusted by athletic trainers, sports medicine professionals, and organizations across the nation to deliver top-quality products and services focused on injury prevention, treatment, and recovery. Learn more at .

