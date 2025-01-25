Visit Qatar Announces Winners Of Third Raffle Draw At Shop Qatar 2025

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

The draw took place at Place Vendôme Mall where 10 lucky winners received grand prizes

Doha, Qatar: Lucky winners of grand prizes were selected during the third raffle draw at Shop Qatar; the largest shopping festival organised by Visit Qatar. Held at Place Vendôme mall on January 24, this marks the third of four raffle draws taking place during the near month-long shopping festival.

For every 200 QAR spent, shoppers are eligible to enter a draw and have a chance to win a set of grand and valuable prizes.

The upcoming and final draw will take place on February 1 at Doha Festival City. Entrants are in for an exciting and fun-filled time as they could potentially walk away with incredible prizes. Every Friday lucky winners got the chance to win extraordinary prizes including luxury Exeed cars, cash rewards ranging from QAR 10,000 to QAR 100,000, and the grand prize of a Tesla Cybertruck. There are also redemption booths across the participating 19 malls and shopping districts where visitors can redeem invoices and win vouchers, while also enjoying unique gaming experiences and capturing memories with photo opportunities.

Two lucky Exeed cars winners are Khangdu Sherpa (voucher number 347143) and Olan Viesca (voucher number 238329). Cash prize of QR100,000 was bagged by Mohammed Kayakkool (voucher number 111098), QR50,000 was won by Jeba Shanthi (voucher number 346104), and QR30,000 was won by Angela Hamson (voucher number 388963).

Hamda Al-Naemi (voucher number 521099) and MA Carla Velasco (voucher number 343315) won QR20,000, while Mustafa Alawni (voucher number 385909), Princess Sebastian (voucher number 555547) and Abdulrahman Al-Mulla (voucher number 605431) won cash rewards of QR10,000.

Shop Qatar runs until February 1 and sees the participation of 19 of the country's most popular shopping malls and shopping districts: Place Vendôme, Doha Festival City, Mall of Qatar, City Center Mall, Landmark Mall, Villaggio, Lagoona Mall, Al Hazm, Hyatt Plaza, Tawar Mall, Al Khor Mall, Msheireb Galleria, Doha Oasis, Gulf Mall, Abu Sidra Mall, The Doha Mall, Ezdan Al Wakra, and The Gate Mall.