Egypt's Tourism Minister Engages With Leading Tour Operators At Fitur 2025

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) of and Antiquities Sherif Fathy continued his series of strategic meetings during his visit to Madrid for the 2025 International Tourism Fair (Fitur). At the Egyptian pavilion, he met with key figures from prominent tour operators, including Juan Carlos Gonzalez, CEO of Avoris, one of Spain and Latin America's leading companies, and officials from Viajes Carrefour, a major operator in the Spanish market.

The discussions focused on Egypt's tourism industry, current strategies, and the country's key tourism offerings. The meetings also explored ways to increase tourist arrivals from Spain and Latin America to Egypt.

A key topic during the meeting with Viajes Carrefour was the growing demand for Egyptian tourism. Officials from the company reported a significant rise in bookings to Egypt, with between 100 to 150 reservations being made daily since January 15. The conversation also highlighted Egypt's religious and spiritual tourism products, including the Grand Revelation Project, St. Catherine City, and the Holy Family Route. These projects are part of the ministry's ongoing efforts to enhance and promote Egypt's tourism infrastructure.

It was agreed that Viajes Carrefour will organize a visit to Egypt in February for travel agents from several Spanish cities. The tour will showcase key religious tourism sites, including St. Catherine City, the Grand Revelation area, and locations along the Holy Family Route, such as the Religious Complex in Old Cairo and the Virgin Mary Tree in Matariya. This initiative is designed to integrate these destinations into upcoming travel packages.

During his meeting with Avoris, CEO Juan Carlos Gonzalez discussed the company's plan to boost promotional efforts for Egyptian tourism in Mexico, Colombia, and Spain. Gonzalez expressed interest in collaborating with Egypt's Ministry of Tourism and the Egyptian General Authority for Tourism Promotion to run joint marketing campaigns aimed at these markets.

Avoris also plans to organize a Familiarization Trip (Fam Trip) for travel agencies from Mexico and Colombia to familiarize them with Egypt's tourism offerings. The goal is to attract more tourists from these countries, leveraging charter flights provided by the company.

Minister Fathy also held discussions with other prominent players in the tourism industry during his visit to Madrid, including representatives from TUI Group, Explora Traveller & Air Cairo, Civitatis, Iberia Express, and Sama Travel & Tourism. These meetings aim to strengthen Egypt's position as a top tourist destination in the global market.