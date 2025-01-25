Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 52: Allu Arjun Starrer's Earnings Rise During Weekend Before OTT Release

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Pushpa 2 Collection Day 52: Allu Arjun's action drama witnessed a nominal surge in its daily on Saturday, January 26. As the mass entertainer is near to complete two months at box office, audience is still showing interest for the movie.

Ahead of Pushpa 2's OTT release , the movie earned an estimated ₹50 lakh at box office on day 52, January 25, according to tracker Sacnilk.

| Pushpa 2 BO Collection Day 42: Allu Arjun starrer sinking amid low earnings Pushpa 2 The Rule Box Office Collection Day 52

Pushpa 2 The Rule's box office collection stood at ₹1231.35 crore (India Net), according to Sacnilk. The movie collection has earned ₹1737.85 crore worldwide. Its gross collection stood at ₹1467.2 crore and overseas earnings stand at 270.65 crore. The movie's business has stagnated after entering seventh week, as its daily collections have reduced to seven digit numbers since 7th Monday. The movie earnings reduced from ₹1.1 crore on day 45, 7th Saturday, to ₹50 lakh on 8th Saturday.

| Jalgaon Train Accident highlights: RPF, GRP initiate probe into tragedy Pushpa 2 THe Rule OTT Release: Where to watch?

The action drama will begin live streaming on OTT platform Netflix. The announcement was made by Netflix in December amid suspense about its OTT release date .

Pushpa 2 The Rule OTT Release: Date

Pushpa 2 The Rule OTT release will likely occur at the end of January or in February beginning. Sukumar's directorial is likely to premiere on OTT platforms on January 30 or 31, reported Livemint earlier citing media reports. So far, there has been no confirmation on Pushpa 2 OTT release date.

| Pushpa 2 Day 34: Film's extended version to release as earnings lag

Amid rising speculations around Pushpa 2 OTT release date, the movie makers made a big statement on the matter. The movie's creators clearly stated that Pushpa 2 The Rule will not be available for online streaming before completing its 56-day theatrical run. The movie makers also encouraged people to enjoy the action drama on the big screen during the festive season.