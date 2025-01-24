Kharkiv Under Massive Drone Attack, Hit Reported In One District Mayor

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Kharkiv is currently under attack by strike drones, with a hit already reported in one district.

This was announced on Telegram by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, according to Ukrinform.

"Kharkiv is under a massive enemy UAV attack. There has already been one strike in the city, preliminary, in Osnovianskyi district. Details are being clarified. Since there are many strike drones in the sky over the city, please be extremely cautious!" the post reads.

Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov reported that the strike targeted a residential area.

"Currently, no casualties are reported. Be careful; enemy drones are still detected in the sky," noted the regional chief.

As previously reported, on January 21, the Russians struck Kharkiv with a Molniya-2 drone.