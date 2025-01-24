Aire Serv Of Southern Maine Prepares For Industry-Wide Transition To Mandatory R-454B Refrigerant

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HOLLIS, ME, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Aire Serv of Southern Maine, a leader in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) services, is ready to support customers through the HVAC industry's mandatory transition to R-454B refrigerant. This new standard aligns with regulations aimed at reducing environmental impact and greenhouse emissions.

R-454B refrigerant, also known as OpteonTM XL41, has been mandated as one of the replacements for R-410A in new HVAC systems due to its significantly lower global warming potential (GWP). With a GWP of 466, R-454B represents a 78% reduction compared to R-410A. This transition is part of a broader effort to comply with updated environmental policies and meet sustainability goals within the industry.

“The HVAC industry is undergoing a critical shift to meet global environmental standards, and the adoption of R-454B is a cornerstone of these efforts,” said Harvey Multer, CEO at Aire Serv of Southern Maine.“We are committed to helping our customers navigate this transition by offering expertise and support as they upgrade to systems designed for this new refrigerant.”

Starting January 1, 2025, all new HVAC systems sold in the United States must utilize refrigerants with lower GWP, such as R-454B, in compliance with the American Innovation and Manufacturing (AIM) Act. Aire Serv of Southern Maine is fully prepared to assist homeowners and businesses in understanding and implementing these changes.

Customers currently using systems with R-410A can rely on Aire Serv for tailored solutions, including HVAC system upgrades and maintenance strategies, to ensure long-term compliance and efficiency.

Aire Serv of Southern Maine is a trusted provider of both residential and commercial air conditioner repair , installation, and maintenance services, dedicated to customer satisfaction and environmental responsibility. With a focus on innovation and sustainability, Aire Serv ensures comfort and compliance for homes and businesses across Southern Maine.

