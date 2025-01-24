Indian Students In US Quit Part-Time Jobs Over Deportation Fears As Trump's Immigration Crackdown Escalates

(MENAFN- Live Mint) As Donald administration has escalated the crackdown on the illegal immigrants, Indian students in the United States pursuing higher education have started to quit their 'undocumented' part-time jobs post college hours for the fear of deportation.

Despite the necessity of part-time work in an expensive country like the United States, Indian students are letting go of these jobs due to concerns about potential deportation , particularly given the significant student loans they or their families have taken to fund their education.

“Our parents took loans to send us here for higher education, and we take up small jobs to avoid adding to their burden," a student pursuing master's degree in the US said.

“Without working part-time after classes, it's difficult to survive here.”

Another told TOI,“I used to work in a small cafe after my college hours to cover my monthly expenses. I earned $7 ( ₹603) per hour and worked six hours every day.”

The student further said he had to quit fearing that the immigration authorities may begin a crackdown unauthorised work .

“Though it was a comfortable arrangement, I quit last week after hearing that immigration authorities might crack down on unauthorised work. I can't take any chances, especially after borrowing $50,000 ( ₹42.5 lakh) to study here.”

Many students in the US on F-1 visas, which permit them to work up to 20 hours a week, rely on part-time jobs to cover their daily expenses. However, as the US government tightens its immigration policies, fear of deportation has forced many of these students to quit their jobs.