Sotheby's Concierge Auctions Concludes Historic First Day Of Arizona Car Week Sales Hosted By RM Sotheby's

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Sotheby's Concierge Auctions is pleased to announce the successful conclusion to their first day of sales amidst a groundbreaking auction, hosted by RM Sotheby's during Arizona Car Week. Presented alongside rare and collectible cars for the first time ever, marquee luxury real estate auctioned live on 23 January from the prestigious RM Sotheby's stage at the Arizona Biltmore.

Presented during RM Sotheby's 27th annual car auction, the Arizona sales series marks the inaugural partnership between RM Sotheby's and Sotheby's Concierge Auctions, as the two global leading auction houses bring a new level of prestige and elevation to the auction market. The highly anticipated first day of auction saw attendees from around the world as a tailored selection of Sotheby's International Realty properties in Scottsdale and Tucson gaveled live.

Day two of the Arizona Car Week sales will continue tomorrow, 24 January, at the Andaz Scottsdale Resort with a curated selection of properties perfectly suited for discerning automobile connoisseurs around the world. Click here to view the day two properties, available for bidding, and tune into conciergeauctions at 2PM MST to watch the livestream.

As part of Sotheby's Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, each closing will result in the funding towards new homes built for families in need.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world's largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby's, the world's premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby's brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback HomesTM, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.

