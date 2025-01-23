Emergency Box Office Collection Day 7: Kangana Ranaut's Movie Sees Slow Business, Mints THIS Amount

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Emergency Collection Day 7: On 23 January, Kangana Ranaut movie underperformed at the box office following its release on 17 January, as it faced several delays due censorship issues. According to the tracker Sacnilk, Emergency earned around 0.68 crore India net on its seventh day at the box office till 7 pm.

Emergency performed low on its first six days at the box office and the total earning stood till Wednesday was ₹13.40 crore.

Emergency Box Office Collection Day 7:

After an almost lost day at the box office on the sixth day , when it earned just ₹1 crore, which was the same as its fifth-day earning, Kangana Ranaut's movie earned ₹68 lakhs till 7 p.m. With this, the movie's total earnings at the box office stood at ₹14.08 crore.

Looking at the occupancy, Emergency had an overall 6.22 per cent Hindi occupancy on Thursday.

Compared to her previous biopic on former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa, Thalaivii, that earned ₹7.28 crore in total, Emergency has done much better till now.

However, Manikarnika Films Production took to X and claimed Emergency earned ₹15.52 crore at the box office. It wrote on X,“7 Days of Unstoppable Love! #Emergency is winning hearts and igniting emotions nationwide. A powerful story that demands to be seen! Be part of the journey-book your tickets now and witness history come alive.”

About the movie: Cast

Emergency is directed by Kangana Ranaut and produced by Manikarnika Films and Zee Studio, starring Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry, Milind Soman, and Satish Kaushik in key roles.