China remains crucial in global economic growth, with a steadily expanding Purchasing Managers' (PMI) and confidence in meeting growth targets, solidifying its position as a powerhouse in the global economy. In November 2024, the PMI of China's reached 50.3%, an increase for three consecutive months, indicating an accelerating pace in the expansion of the manufacturing industry, according to the National Bureau of Statistics of China. Building upon this momentum, CHINAPLAS 2025, themed "Transformation * Collaboration * Sustainability," will take place at Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center, PR China, on April 15-18, 2025. Expanding from its 2023 edition in Shenzhen, CHINAPLAS 2025 will host over 4,000 international exhibitors, with 380,000 sqm of space across all 19 halls, showcasing the latest innovations in plastics and rubber solutions. Together with 9 country/region pavilions, CHINAPLAS 2025 will facilitate collaboration along the upstream and downstream industry chains, leading the way with green, smart and high-tech solutions to drive high-quality industrial growth.





Green: Innovating for Circular Economy



Sustainability and environmental awareness have become global industry trends. By emphasizing the reuse of resources to minimize waste and stimulate economic growth, the exhibition will demonstrate a clear dedication to addressing environmental challenges. This focus aligns seamlessly with China's progressive policies promoting sustainability and recycling initiatives, reflecting the industry's proactive stance towards a more sustainable future. Suppliers in the plastics and rubber industries are consistently unveiling biodegradable materials, recycling, and sustainable solutions as they actively propel efforts toward a circular economy.



CHINAPLAS 2025 will feature three thematic zones, namely Recycled Plastics, Bioplastics, and Recycling Technology, covering around 16,000 sqm and gathering leading material suppliers and recycling machine manufacturers, including Veolia, Faurecia, ALBA, Esun, NatureWorks, Erema, Starlinger, NGR, Zerma, Sorema, Sesotec, Avian, Tomra, Jwell, etc. which will present their sustainable technologies and solutions, supporting the industry's goals for environmentally friendly development. Live demonstrations of two recycling production lines, focusing on 'Bottle-to-Bottle Closed-Loop Recycling' and 'Turning PE Waste into Treasure,' will unveil advanced equipment technology and high-value utilization solutions within the plastic recycling sector. The sports and leisure industry, a promising market for plastics and rubber applications, will also be highlighted at CHINAPLAS with the "SportsTech Chic + Green" event, collaborating with renowned sports brands to showcase the innovation and sustainability of plastics and rubber in sports products. CHINAPLAS x CPRJ will host the 6th Edition Plastics Recycling & Circular Economy Conference & Showcase in Shenzhen, gathering global stakeholders to delve into the latest recycling trends. Collaborating with the China Packaging Federation, CHINAPLAS will first introduce the Sustainable Plastics Packaging Networking Forum, connecting industry experts and exploring sustainable packaging solutions worldwide.



Smart: Evolving digitally in Manufacturing



Smart Manufacturing, encompassing technologies like automation, artificial intelligence and IoT integration, enhances manufacturing processes and revolutionizes industries by boosting efficiency, productivity, and flexibility. Through tools like predictive maintenance, real-time monitoring, and automated quality control, production output and quality is improved that eventually fosters sustainability efforts in the plastics and rubber industries.



At CHINAPLAS 2025, an extensive range of smart manufacturing solutions and machinery will be unveiled in the Injection Molding Solutions Zone and Injection Molding and Smart Manufacturing Solutions Zone, covering a substantial 53,000 sqm. Leading global companies like Arburg, Kraussmaffei, Wittmann, Fanuc, JSW, Siemens, Kawata, Matsui, Keba, Beckhoff, Gimatic, Star Seiki, Hong Kong Plastic Machinery Association Pavilion, etc. will demonstrate digitalization, ensuring sustainable growth and competitive advantages in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.



China's High Tech: Empowering the Global Plastics and Rubber Markets



China remains in the spotlight for cutting-edge advancements and industry collaborations. Within the plastics and rubber industries, China's high technology stands as a cornerstone for innovation and progress. China's strides in cutting-edge fields like artificial intelligence, robotics, and intelligent manufacturing solutions are actively reshaping the industry's direction, driving sustainable growth and fostering a culture of continuous advancement. These breakthroughs underscore China's commitment to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the plastics and rubber industries, setting new standards for efficiency, quality, and technological sophistication.



CHINAPLAS 2025 will shine a spotlight on a diverse selection of cutting-edge materials and machinery technologies. These include carbon fiber composites tailored for the low-altitude economy, photovoltaic films, high-performance films, food-grade rPET, UV-resistant functional fabrics, lightweight and electrification solutions, and digitalized smart manufacturing solutions. This year, the exhibition will gather 900 registered exhibitors which are recognized as "Professionalization, Refinement, Specialization and Innovation (PRSI)". It aims to support the innovation of niche companies and advance the initiatives of the Government of the People's Republic of China.



