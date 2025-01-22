Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Trash Bag Dispenser (DNV-730)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient trash can accessory for holding and dispensing can liners," said an inventor, from Johnstown, Colo., "so I invented the BAG CADDY. My design saves time, and it offers easier access to the liners."

The invention provides an improved way to store and dispense trash can liners. In doing so, it ensures trash bags are easily accessible when needed. As a result, it increases efficiency, and it eliminates the hassle of searching for a trash bag. The invention features a refillable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Denver sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-DNV-730, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

